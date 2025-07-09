150 combat engagements recorded since the start of day – General Staff

Since the beginning of today, 150 combat engagements have occurred. Russian invaders launched five missile strikes using fifteen missiles and conducted 48 air strikes employing 65 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the Russians deployed 1,161 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,562 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Ten combat engagements have taken place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping a total of eleven guided bombs and firing 210 artillery rounds, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops repelled six enemy attacks during the day in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, and in the direction of Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka. One battle is still ongoing. The settlements of Okhrymivka, Kruhle, Odradne, and Artilne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and in the direction of Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times during the day near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Serebrianka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

Read more: 112 combat engagements were registered, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Hostilities in the East

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy conducted seven offensive actions near the settlements of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults near Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces attacked Defense Forces positions seven times. The main offensive efforts were concentrated near the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,029,660 people (+1,050 per day), 11,000 tanks, 30,102 artillery systems, and 22,969 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of today, on the Pokrovsk direction, enemy units have attempted to breach our defenses 42 times near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka, and toward Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, and Rodynske. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 105 occupiers, 74 of them were eliminated. One enemy vehicle, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite terminals, and one enemy mortar were destroyed.

Read more: Defense Forces neutralize 177 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 23 times near the settlements of Yalta, Myrne, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Verbove was struck by an airstrike with unguided rockets.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault near Novodanylivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attempted six times to advance toward the settlement of Prydniprovske and Bilorhudyi island — the enemy had no success. The settlement of Odradokamianka was hit by airstrikes with guided bombs.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,028,610 people (+1070 per day), 1,0995 tanks, 30,034 artillery systems, and 22,967 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

No significant changes have occurred on other directions.

Today, we should highlight the brave fighters of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 17th Poltava "Raid" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, who are effectively repelling enemy advances.