France resumes production of SCALP missiles - Lecornu

French company MBDA is resuming production of long-range "air-to-ground" cruise missiles SCALP EG.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

"Production of SCALP missiles to equip our forces will resume in 2025, 15 years after our last order. On MBDA UK's site in Stevenage with my counterpart John Healey, where some of these missiles are produced... As a joint venture between France, the UK, Italy and Germany, MBDA is a symbol of Europe's leading defense industry," he stated.

He added that, the Franco-British SCALP/Storm Shadow missile, supplied to Ukraine, has demonstrated "its effectiveness in modern high-intensity combat, in decisive situations".

Read more: Demilitarization of Ukraine is "red line" for France, - Lecornu