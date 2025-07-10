Air defense shot down 178 enemy targets out of 415, another 204 drones/missiles were lost in location and suppressed by electronic warfare - Air Force

On the night of July 10, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 415 air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the enemy launched 397 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo (Russia) (about 200 were Shaheds). It also attacked:

8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region;

6 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region;

4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region.

The main target of the attack was the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv!

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., air defense shot down 178 enemy air attack vehicles:

164 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type;

8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

6 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 204 drones/missiles were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 8 locations (33 attack UAVs), and downed drones were recorded in 23 locations.

