European Commissioner O’Flaherty is concerned about cases of selective mobilization of those who criticize the government

Human rights violations during the general mobilization have become systematic and widespread in Ukraine, so it is necessary to introduce a mechanism to prevent such cases.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in a memorandum on human rights elements for peace in Ukraine, published by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty.

He notes that Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that such violations include beatings, brutal arrests, denial of access to a lawyer, incommunicado detention, mobilization of people with disabilities, and other unacceptable actions.

"The Commissioner has received similar allegations, including allegations of torture and death during recruitment. While Ukraine has the right to legally recruit its military, the Commissioner finds these allegations disturbing and calls on the Ukrainian authorities to investigate them effectively. In addition, the Ukrainian authorities should put in place a mechanism to prevent human rights violations during mobilization, including by establishing an independent oversight body to monitor military recruitment and visit any places where recruits may be deprived of their liberty. All military recruitment officers should be given a clear message of zero tolerance for torture or other ill-treatment and be trained to treat people in a human rights-based manner," the memorandum says.

According to the European Commissioner, the scale of the problem requires a wider range of measures to effectively address the issue than recommendations to military recruiters.

O'Flaherty is also concerned about reports of alleged intimidation and other forms of harassment, including selective mobilization, against Ukrainian journalists, lawyers, civil society, political leaders, and opinion leaders who are critical of the government.

"The Commissioner recommends that allegations of intimidation and harassment be effectively investigated. Attention should also be paid to reports of selective use of military recruitment, which could have a negative impact on freedom of expression and, more generally, on civil society," the memorandum added.

It also recommends that Ukraine adhere to international standards on conscientious objection, as summarized by the Venice Commission in its amicus curiae report on alternative (non-military) service.