Combat medic ranks require significant reinforcement – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a separate meeting to identify key issues in military medicine and discuss ways to address them.

Among the top priorities is improving the state of field medicine, including medical evacuation from the frontline. In modern warfare, this should involve the use of, among other tools, unmanned systems.

Reports were heard from the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and heads of medical services of various combat arms.

There is a shortage of combat medics: what solutions are there?

The current staffing level of medical services allows for mission fulfillment. However, there is a shortage of medics at stabilization points. The junior medical personnel tier, specifically combat medics, requires significant reinforcement.

To address this staffing issue, since May, by my order, 2% of Basic Combined Arms Training graduates have been allocated for combat medic training. However, this is insufficient, so we are seeking effective solutions and considering proposals from commanders of medical units and institutions to resolve the matter.

We also analyzed the performance of the Military Medicine Coordination and Training Directorate of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the status of medical battalion formation within army corps.

"I urged military medics to have an open discussion about existing problems and needs. Efforts to develop the capabilities of medical services within the troops must be intensified," Syrskyi reported.