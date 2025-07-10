Rubio announces Russia’s frontline losses since start of year: Ukraine’s significantly lower

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that since the beginning of 2025, Russia has lost 100,000 soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses are significantly lower.

He made this statement at a press conference, reports Censor.NET.

Rubio emphasized that the loss of life in the war is what concerns U.S. President Donald Trump. His key interest is to stop the daily deaths and destruction.

"And again, I mean every time you see this in the news headlines, when people die, it reminds you why the president [Trump] wants this war to end, as he has said from the very beginning. It’s important to note that since January this year, just as an example, from the Russian side, they have lost 100,000 soldiers killed, not wounded, I mean killed. And on the Ukrainian side, the numbers are lower, but still very significant. And that’s why the president doesn`t like wars," the U.S. Secretary of State said.

According to the U.S. official, Trump believes wars are a waste of money and lives.

"And he wants them to end. He is going to do everything in his power to put an end to this war and any other war he has a chance to stop, as you have seen in the past. That’s why we will continue working on this," he noted.

Rubio added that Washington understands this process requires time and patience.

