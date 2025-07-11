ENG
UAV attack on Kharkiv
Consequences of enemy’s morning attack on Kharkiv: 9 injured, including infants. Medical facilities damaged. PHOTOS

On 11 July, at around 5:30 a.m., the Russian military attacked the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv using unmanned aerial vehicles, preliminarily of the "Geranium-2" type.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region.

A maternity hospital, a dental clinic, an educational institution, and a non-residential building were damaged. Windows were smashed in apartment buildings.

A 45-year-old man was injured by shards of glass. Two more people - a 64-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman - suffered an acute stress reaction.

Later, the prosecutor's office reported that medical care was provided to six more injured people, including three women and their children: three boys, two of whom were born yesterday and one on 8 July. The mothers and babies were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

They were in a maternity hospital that came under attack by Russian UAVs this morning.

Read more: Russia has changed tactics of air strikes on Kyiv - CNN

