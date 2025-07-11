Russia has changed tactics of air strikes on Kyiv - CNN

On the night of July 10, Kyiv was attacked by hundreds of Russian drones. For the second night in a row, Russian troops have been using new tactics during massive attacks.

"Russia has stepped up its air attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, but Thursday's attack seems to mark a change in Moscow's approach. Russia launched 400 drones and 18 missiles, including eight ballistic and six cruise missiles, according to a post on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the article says.

The UAVs flew at different altitudes and attacked from different directions - some first circled the capital and then abruptly changed direction and moved toward the city.

The journalists noted that drones had previously attacked Kyiv from different directions, trying to bypass air defense. However, during Thursday's attack, the UAVs simultaneously flew toward the city, effectively surrounding Kyiv before the attack.

"This made it even more difficult for Ukrainian air defense to secure the skies over the capital. However, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down or neutralized 382 of the 415 aircraft fired by Russia at the country overnight, including all ballistic and cruise missiles. This is a stunning success given the scale of the attack, especially given Ukraine's limited access to air defense systems," the authors write.

