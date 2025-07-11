Air defence shot down 44 attack UAVs out of 79, another 18 lost locally/ suppressed by EW - Air Force
On the night of 11 July, Russia attacked Ukraine with 79 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia. Up to 60 of them were "Shaheds".
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the AFU.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
As of 1.00 p.m., air defences shot down 44 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east and centre of the country.
In addition, 16 drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 19 UAVs hitting in 8 locations, and downed drones (wreckage) in 3 locations.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password