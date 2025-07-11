Cabinet of Ministers has not yet provided single document on competition for post of BES director, - Tsyvinskyi

Oleksandr Tsyvynskyi has not yet received any answers, decisions or materials regarding the rejection of his candidacy for the post of BES director.

According to Censor.NET, Tsyvinskyi posted this on his Facebook page.

"Three days have passed since my official request to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the matter:

the existence of legal grounds for rejecting my candidacy for the post of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine;

providing all the documents that became the basis for the decision.

As of now, I have not received any answers, decisions or materials. There is no information about what kind of "security risks" are taking place," he said in a statement.

Tsyvinskyi noted that the lack of an official position creates the basis for assumptions, public interpretations and attempts to discredit. He added that in a democratic state, there can be no "non-public accusation" without the right to get acquainted with its content.

"I expect that an official response will be provided in the near future. At the same time, I am aware of the intensification of another process - the preparation of numerous information injections and attempts to discredit through Internet resources and anonymous sources. This is expected.

I will defend my position," said Tsyvinskyi.

As a reminder, on Monday, 7 July, the government refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

