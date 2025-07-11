In Reserve+, you can now pay fine for untimely clarification of personal data

Reserve+ has launched a new service - payment of fines. Now, persons liable for military service can pay a fine for failure to provide accurate data until 16 July 2024 online with a 50% discount, without queues and paperwork. This allows the case of an administrative offence to be closed promptly and the red ribbon removed from the document in the application.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs.

In the first version of the service, only the payment of a fine for untimely clarification of personal data will be available. It will be possible to pay a fine for other offences of military registration in Reserve+ later.

How to pay a fine online?

1. Update Reserve+ to the latest version and enter the application.

2. Go to the "Online Fines" section, submit an application for recognition of the offence and receive the decision of the TCR within three days.

3. After that, the application will offer an option to pay a fine of UAH 8,500 - 50% of the total amount. As a result, the offence and the red ribbon are automatically removed.

The fine must be paid within 20 days of receiving the decision in Reserve+. If you fail to do so on time, you will have to pay the full amount of UAH 17,000. In case of non-payment within 40 days of receiving the decision of the TCR in the application, the fine is doubled to UAH 34,000, and the case is transferred to the executive service.

"Online fines are a service to resolve an issue that previously required a personal visit to the TCR or police intervention. In Reserve+, we offer a simple, transparent and humane alternative - just as it already works in Ukraine with other administrative fines. This is another example of how digital services work in the interests of Ukrainians," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

It should be noted that the fines are being launched gradually to smoothly distribute the load on the new service. The service will be fully deployed over the next few days.

The service was developed by the Ministry of Defence with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Land Forces Command and the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO).