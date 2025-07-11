ENG
News Trump on war in Ukraine Trump commented on Russian shellings
Trump on Russia’s morning attack on Kharkiv: "You’ll see what happens next"

Trump responds to Ukraine attack on July 11

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the Russian "Shahed" drone strike on a maternity hospital in Kharkiv on the morning of July 11.

He made the remarks to journalists during a briefing before his trip to Texas, reports Censor.NET.

When asked by a reporter about his reaction to today’s Russian attack on Ukraine, Trump said,

"I know [about the attack]. You’ll see what happens next," he added.

Read more: New York Post published photo of one-year-old Ukrainian boy killed by Russians on its cover

Recall that around 5:30 a.m. on July 11, Russian forces attacked the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv using unmanned aerial vehicles—presumably Geran-2 drones. A maternity hospital is located there. Nine people were injured, including an infant.

