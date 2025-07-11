Rubio on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine: One of military supply options

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement about his agreement with NATO to deliver American weapons to Ukraine through the Alliance.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on the sidelines of the ASEAN countries’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur, reports European Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

Rubio clarified that this is not a new scheme for supplying arms to Ukraine but rather one of the existing military supply options. As the Secretary of State explained, it involves European countries purchasing weapons from the U.S. and then transferring them to Ukraine.

"Ultimately, some systems Ukraine needs are not produced in Europe. They will have to be bought from the U.S. Additionally, I would like to point out that a number of defense weapons required by Ukraine are held by our NATO allies… And some have already placed orders for them," the State Department head said.

He added that the U.S. urges its allies to transfer necessary weapons from their own stocks to Ukraine and then purchase replacements from the U.S.

"It is much faster to transport something, for example, from Germany to Ukraine than to order it from a factory and wait for delivery. So, there are several approaches to this issue, but the main thing is that there are existing resources in Europe now that can be transferred to Ukraine, and then Europeans can buy replacements from the U.S. This is one aspect that, in my opinion, the president spoke about yesterday," Rubio said.

Recall, earlier it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump stated he had made an agreement with NATO for the U.S. to supply weapons to Ukraine through the alliance and that NATO would cover "one hundred percent" of the costs.

