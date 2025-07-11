U.S. Senate Committee approves $500 million security aid for Ukraine – Reuters

On Friday, July 11, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee approved allocating $500 million in security assistance to Ukraine as part of the 2026 defense budget bill.

This was reported by Reuters, cited by Censor.NET.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) draft, which sets the funding levels for the U.S. Armed Forces, was approved by a large majority—26 to 1.

The draft law proposes $925 billion in national defense funding, with $878.7 billion planned for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The legislation includes provisions to extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028, increasing its funding from $300 million in fiscal year 2025 to $500 million.

The NDAA still requires approval by the full Senate, the House of Representatives, and signature by Donald Trump.

