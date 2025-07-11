Enemy drones detected over Kyiv region: Air defence active

On the evening of 11 July, Russian UAV movement was recorded over Kyiv region. Air defense forces engaged the enemy targets.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Kyiv region! UAVs detected in the airspace. Air defense systems are engaging the targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your safety," the statement said.

Residents were urged to maintain information silence, refrain from recording or posting footage of Ukrainian defenders’ operations.

Earlier reports said Russian forces launched attack drones across Ukraine that evening.

Read more: Enemy attacks Odesa with strike drones