Slovakia continues blocking EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia – media

On Friday, July 11, EU countries again failed to agree on the 18th sanctions package against Russia due to a blockade by Slovakia.

This was reported by "EP" citing European Union diplomats, according to Censor.NET.

"Slovakia continues to block the 18th sanctions package against Russia," one diplomat stated.

It is reported that EU ambassadors in Brussels may hold an additional meeting over the weekend to discuss further steps. Diplomats hope Slovakia can be persuaded to change its position.

Sources added that if Slovakia cannot be convinced, the sanctions package will be discussed and possibly approved by foreign ministers at the EU Council meeting on July 15.

Earlier reports indicated that on July 9, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the 18th sanctions package against Russia, with Slovakia blocking its adoption.

Read more: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys: US and EU may soon agree on increased sanctions pressure on Russia