Since beginning of day, 120 clashes have occurred, 36 of them in Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in four directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., 120 combat engagements took place on the frontline. The hottest spot was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russian troops made 36 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front on July 12.

Russian strikes in Ukraine

Today, the communities of Vysoke, Mykhailivske, Novovasylivka, Sosnivka in the Sumy region, and Klyusy and Baranivka in the Chernihiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. The village of Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region was hit by air strikes.

Fighting in the north

Eleven firefights took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and fired 141 times, including eight times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy conducted seven offensives since the beginning of the day in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zelenyi Hai - in the direction of Novoozynove.

Combat in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seventeen times in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of Serebrianka and Dronivka. Seven firefights are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy conducted two offensives in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy tried to break through near Klishchiyivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, our defenders repelled six occupants' attacks near Diliivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. One firefight is currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian invaders made 36 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions near Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filya, and Oleksiyivka. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have already repelled 30 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops eight times in the areas of Dachne, Filiya, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, and towards Novopavlivka. Three firefights are still ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy launched an air strike near Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults in the vicinity of Kamianske. The settlements of Novoandriivka and Plavni came under air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy attacked five times towards the positions of our defenders, but was unsuccessful.