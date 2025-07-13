Currently, there are no Russians in Dnipropetrovsk region, although fighting has come very close to administrative border of region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The fighting has come close to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, but there are no Russians in the region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" unit Viktor Trehubov during a telethon.

He noted that the Russians have been claiming for three weeks that they have allegedly entered the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They even shoot fake videos about it.

"As of now, he (the enemy - ed.) is not on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk district. Although the fighting has come close to the administrative border, to some settlements located near the administrative border," the spokesman said.

Tregubov emphasized that there is no question that the Russians have taken control of the territory on or beyond the administrative border.

According to the spokesman, saboteurs can theoretically enter the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region. But, as Tregubov added, they can also theoretically enter the territory of the Volyn region from Belarus.

