ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8928 visitors online
News Enemy advance to Dnipropetrovsk region Fake about Russian forces reaching the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region
907 6

Currently, there are no Russians in Dnipropetrovsk region, although fighting has come very close to administrative border of region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The fighting has come close to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, but there are no Russians in the region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" unit Viktor Trehubov during a telethon.

He noted that the Russians have been claiming for three weeks that they have allegedly entered the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They even shoot fake videos about it.

"As of now, he (the enemy - ed.) is not on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk district. Although the fighting has come close to the administrative border, to some settlements located near the administrative border," the spokesman said.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers are trying to advance near Udachne, Molodetske, and Oleksiivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Tregubov emphasized that there is no question that the Russians have taken control of the territory on or beyond the administrative border.

According to the spokesman, saboteurs can theoretically enter the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region. But, as Tregubov added, they can also theoretically enter the territory of the Volyn region from Belarus.

Read more: Russian forces have political goal to advance 10 km deep into Dnipropetrovsk region to create "buffer zone," – Budanov

Author: 

Khortytsia (277) military actions (2545) Dnipropetrovska region (1560)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 