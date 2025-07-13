EU has prepared countermeasures, but it’s not time yet - Von der Leyen on Trump’s tariffs

The European Union has prepared countermeasures in response to the increase in tariffs on European goods by the United States, but will not apply them as long as there is an opportunity to resolve the issue through negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in a conversation with journalists in Brussels on Sunday, July 13.

The European Union believes that the possibility of solving the problem with US tariffs through negotiations has not yet been exhausted, although it has prepared retaliatory measures.

"From the very beginning, we have been working on preparations and are now ready to respond with countermeasures. We have prepared for this and can respond if necessary," von der Leyen said.

However, the official added that she prefers to resolve the issue through negotiations.

"We have always clearly stated that we prefer a negotiated solution. This remains true now. We will take advantage of the time we have until August 1," the European Commissioner emphasized.

She stated that the United States has sent a letter to Brussels with a list of measures "that will come into effect if no agreed solution is reached.

Therefore, we will also extend the suspension of our countermeasures until early August. At the same time, we will continue to prepare further countermeasures to be fully prepared," said Ursula von der Leyen.

Read more: Trump has no plans to extend ’tariff pause’ after July 9 - Fox News

Trump's trade war

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of 10% tariffs on all imports of goods to the United States. Additional tariffs were imposed on 74 countries and the EU, with which the US has a negative trade balance.

For example, the duties for the US's largest trading partner, China, initially amounted to 34%. China responded in kind by imposing new higher duties, and Trump announced a new tariff increase. As a result, the US tariff rate on Chinese imports reached 145%.

On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause in tariff increases for most countries, but continued to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

However, in May, the United States and China reached an agreement to suspend the decisions on mutual tariff increases for 90 days.