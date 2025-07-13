Russians attack Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force

On the evening of July 13, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.

UAV in the north of the Sumy region, heading southwest.

UAV in the north of the Sumy region, heading southwest. Chernihiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.

UAV in the northeast of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

Read more: Occupiers launched drones over Ukraine - Air Force (updated)