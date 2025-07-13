3 603 24
Russians attack Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force
On the evening of July 13, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.
UAV in the north of the Sumy region, heading southwest.
- Chernihiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.
UAV in the northeast of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
