News Attack of drones
3 603 24

Russians attack Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force

shaheds

On the evening of July 13, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.
    UAV in the north of the Sumy region, heading southwest.
  • Chernihiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.
    UAV in the northeast of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

Author: 

Air forces (1575) Shahed (784) war in Ukraine (3252)
