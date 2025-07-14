Germany finally refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles - Pistorius

Germany will not supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles, despite the growing threats and repeated requests from Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this in an interview with Financial Times.

"Germany will not supply Ukraine with its long-range Taurus missiles, despite the wave of recent Russian air strikes and Kyiv's repeated requests," the minister said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the delivery of Taurus to Ukraine was still an option.

