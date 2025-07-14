Kyiv Court of Appeal will today consider case of former commander of 155th Brigade, Riumshyn

On 14 July, the Kyiv Court of Appeal will hold a new court hearing on the case of the former commander of the 155th separate mechanised brigade, Colonel Dmytro Riumshyn.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the military's wife, Maria Riumshyna, and lawyer Andrii Yosypov.

"I ask Kyiv residents to support my husband Dmytro Riumshyn and all the military who are fighting for our freedom. Come to the hearing to show your solidarity, write supportive messages and spread the word," the wife called.

According to the lawyer, the court hearing chaired by Judge Melnyk is scheduled to take place on 14 July 2025 at 12:00 at the address: Solomianska Street, 2-A, Kyiv.

"The previous hearing, scheduled for 8 July, did not take place due to the failure to transfer the case file from the Pechersk court.

According to the defence, this happened with the sole purpose of making it impossible to review the decision to extend the term of detention for the colonel, which expires on 20.07.2025.

We do not rule out further manipulations by the prosecution to prevent the case from being heard on Monday," the lawyer said.

The situation in the 155th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As a reminder, on 1 January 2025, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov outlined a number of facts about the circumstances of the formation and functioning of the 155th mechanised brigade "Anna Kyivska", which entered the battle near Pokrovsk and suffered significant losses there.

According to him, the 155th Brigade faced a number of problems: 1,700 soldiers left the brigade without permission before the first battle, the brigade commander was fired immediately after the battle, and one of the brigade's leaders died of a heart attack.

Butusov conducted a lengthy investigation to find out what exactly led to the significant losses of brigade personnel and equipment and massive AWOL.

In October, the 155th Brigade left for training in France. 1924 servicemen were sent there, of whom only 51 had more than a year of military service experience, 459 had up to a year of experience, and the majority, 1414, had just enlisted and served for less than 2 months, about 150 were sent to France even without undergoing the BGMT. About 50 military brigades fled to France.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET also reports that the brigade was not provided with the necessary weapons. In particular, the brigade has not received a single drone from the state to carry out combat missions. Also, according to Butusov, there were no electronic warfare equipment. The brigade was supplied by volunteers.

In addition, all the 120 mm mortar shells produced by the Ministry of Strategic Industries that were given to the brigade were defective.

On 2 January, it became known that the State Bureau of Investigation had launched an investigation into the massive AWOL in the 155th "Anna Kyivska" Brigade following media reports. In turn, the French Ministry of Defence did not comment on the information that the 155th "Anna Kyivska" Brigade, trained by the French Armed Forces, was the subject of an investigation in Ukraine.

Also in early January, the results of a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff regarding the 155th Brigade "Anna Kyivska" became known.

On 5 January, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi , promised to increase the capabilities of the 155th Brigade and admitted that there were problems that needed to be addressed.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, said that the formation of new brigades without their support was a gross mistake that was costly for the country.

On 20 January 2025, the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Riumshyn, was detained by the SSU.

On 22 January, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a bail of UAH 90 million on him.

On 6 February, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left Riumshyn in custody. The court refused to release him on bail, instead reducing the bail from UAH 90 million to UAH 50 million.