Russians shelled at least 56 settlements in Kharkiv region over week: three killed, 70 injured. PHOTOS

At least 56 settlements in Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, were struck by enemy attacks over the past week.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the shelling, unfortunately, three people were killed and 70 injured, including three children.

Additionally, one man died due to the explosion of an unknown device.

The Regional Military Administration stated that the enemy actively used various types of weapons across Kharkiv region, including:

55 unguided aviation rockets;

1 Iskander missile;

3 missiles (type being identified);

70 guided aerial bombs (GABs);

31 Shahed-type UAVs;

67 Geran-2-type UAVs;

1 Lancet-type UAV;

2 Molniya-type UAVs;

17 FPV drones.

It is reported that the occupiers inflicted the greatest destruction on the civilian infrastructure of Kupiansk district, where at least 32 private houses, 5 apartment buildings, an outpatient clinic, 3 schools, an ambulance, and power grids were damaged.

In Kharkiv last week, the enemy damaged 27 houses, 5 shops, a maternity hospital, a company, a higher education institution, and 22 cars.



In addition, at least 5 wheat fields in Kupiansk, Izium and Berestyn districts of the region were burning as a result of enemy attacks.

The State Emergency Service units defused 667 explosive devices.