Air defence shot down 178 out of 267 attack UAVs. 66 imitator drones lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Since 4:30 p.m., the Russians have attacked Ukraine with 267 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones. They were launched both from the territory of Russia (Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 1.00 p.m., air defence shot down 178 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

In addition, 66 imitation drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

There were 23 UAVs' hits in 7 locations, and downed (wreckage) in 9 locations.

Watch more: Ukrainian crew of German Skynex air defence system destroys Russian strike drones. VIDEO