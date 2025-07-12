Ukrainian crew of German Skynex air defence system destroys Russian strike drones. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the German Skynex air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the destruction of six Russian attack drones during an enemy attack.

"The Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system with a 35 mm automated gun is in service with the Ukrainian Air Force. This system shows impeccable results in destroying enemy attack UAVs," the commentary to the publication reads.

Skynex is an anti-aircraft artillery system developed and manufactured by Rheinmetall Air Defence. Skynex is an open-architecture networked air defence system, the main weapon of which is the Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk3 remote-controlled automated 35 mm anti-aircraft gun. These guns have an effective range of about 4,000 metres and are capable of engaging not only "traditional" air targets (such as aircraft and helicopters), but also drones, artillery shells, mortar shells and precision-guided missiles. Development of the system is ongoing, with work underway on new detection capabilities and the integration of new weapons into the Skynex system. The Skynex air defence system was presented in November 2021. It is in service with the armed forces of Ukraine and Qatar.