EU has not yet reached agreement on reducing price of Russian oil, three countries are against it, - Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen

The European Union has not yet reached a consensus on reducing the price ceiling for Russian oil, one of the key elements of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

"Whether it will be during the meeting today, or later today or tomorrow, I cannot predict for sure," the minister said.

He emphasized that it is important to use the momentum created by Donald Trump's new statements and called for increased pressure on Russia's economy.

Rasmussen acknowledged that three member states are currently opposed to lowering the price cap, but expressed optimism that a compromise will be reached.

"I am very, very optimistic and I believe that now is the time to really force Putin to the negotiating table," the Danish Foreign Minister added.

