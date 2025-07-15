2 527 4
Russians launch attack UAVs on Ukraine – Air Forces
On the evening of July 15, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces.
Strike drone movements
- Sumy region: UAVs flew near Konotop and Buryn.
- Most UAVs flew past Romny toward Poltava region.
- New groups of UAVs moved through Zaporizhzhia toward Dnipropetrovsk region.
