News Attack of drones
Russians launch attack UAVs on Ukraine – Air Forces

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 15, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces.

Strike drone movements

  • Sumy region: UAVs flew near Konotop and Buryn.
  • Most UAVs flew past Romny toward Poltava region.
  • New groups of UAVs moved through Zaporizhzhia toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

See more: Russia strengthens Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase used for Shahed drone launches – media. SATELLITE IMAGES

Author: 

Air forces (1576) Shahed (787) war in Ukraine (3265)
