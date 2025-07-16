1 121 3
Kyiv region under drone attack, air defence in action - RMA
On the evening of 15 July, the Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.
"The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are operating in the region. Do not take photos or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules.
Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted," the statement reads.
