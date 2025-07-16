ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10359 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kyiv region
1 121 3

Kyiv region under drone attack, air defence in action - RMA

The Shahed attack on 12 June. How many targets were hit

On the evening of 15 July, the Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are operating in the region. Do not take photos or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules.
Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted," the statement reads.

Read more: Russians launch attack UAVs on Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

Author: 

Kyyivska region (696) Anti-aircraft warfare (1595) Shahed (787) war in Ukraine (3274)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 