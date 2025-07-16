US has not yet decided what weapons Ukraine will receive - Associated Press

According to the Associated Press, the United States is still considering a list of weapons that Ukraine would like to receive from NATO members as part of an agreement with Washington.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.

The media interlocutors noted that Ukraine's requests for weapons remain roughly the same as they have been since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

They specified that these include Patriot air defence systems and advanced precision strike systems, long-range missiles known as ATACMS, and short- and medium-range "surface-to-air" missiles known as NASAMS, as well as various types of artillery.

Under the terms of a very rough deal outlined by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on 14 July, NATO members would provide weapons worth billions of dollars to Ukraine and then buy replacements.

According to one source, the production of some large munitions, such as Patriot missiles, could take up to five years, while 155mm artillery shells could be produced in a short time.

Read more: Trump on providing Ukraine with long-range JASSM missiles: "US will not do this"