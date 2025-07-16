Milove is already "grey zone", only ruins remain there - Syniehubov

The settlement of Milove in the Kharkiv region, where the occupiers have recently become more active, has been almost destroyed. It is already a "grey zone".

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We are recording an increase in the 'grey zone', that is, the combat zone. There were reports that Russian troops had entered this settlement, but thanks to our Armed Forces, they were hit by fire, completely destroyed and knocked out. This is a place of active hostilities, like, unfortunately, other settlements on our territory. There are no people there anymore and only ruins remain," said Syniehubov.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that enemy infantry crossed the state border near Milove in Kharkiv region. The defence forces repelled the attack.

It was also noted that the enemy had advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region.