Tractor driver hits landmine in Chernihiv region – RMA

On the border of Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a 30-year-old man ran over an explosive device with a tractor.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

The man sustained a mine-explosion injury. He is currently hospitalized in serious condition. Medical staff are providing necessary care.

