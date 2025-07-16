Tractor driver hits landmine in Chernihiv region – RMA
On the border of Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a 30-year-old man ran over an explosive device with a tractor.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
The man sustained a mine-explosion injury. He is currently hospitalized in serious condition. Medical staff are providing necessary care.
