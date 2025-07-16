EU fails again to approve 18th sanctions package against Russia – media

On Wednesday, July 16, EU ambassadors at the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in Brussels again failed to approve the 18th sanctions package against Russia.

This was reported by several diplomats familiar with the discussion, according to Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

"The Coreper meeting ended without approving the 18th sanctions package against Russia once again. Two countries continue to block the package, and discussions with them are ongoing," one of the interlocutors said.

Diplomats reported that Slovakia and Malta continue to refuse to agree to the sanctions package.

"The discussion of sanctions against Russia and the 18th package will be included in the agenda of the EU General Affairs Council meeting on July 18," another diplomat added.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country would block the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia unless it is allowed to purchase Russian gas until the Gazprom contract expires in 2034.