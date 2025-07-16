Zelenskyy on Russian strike in Dobropillia: Horrific Russian terror

The Russian airstrike on Dobropillia in Donetsk region is a horrific, senseless act of Russian terror.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

"Rescue operations are currently underway in Dobropillia after a Russian bomb hit the city, a regular store and ordinary shopping pavilions. There is no exact information yet on the number of casualties. As of now, 11 people are reported wounded and two dead. My condolences to the families," the head of state said.

The president noted that all services are involved and will try to save as many people as possible.

"This is simply horrific, senseless Russian terror. There is no military purpose in their strikes — only an attempt to take as many lives as possible. This is what present-day Russia is all about — such vile attacks. We will respond. We will work with our partners to force Russia to end the war. And our own strength must grow for this purpose. That is what we are currently focused on," Zelenskyy declared.

Earlier reports stated that on the evening of July 16, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region. The strike hit the area near the "Avrora" store. There are casualties and injured as a result of the attack.

