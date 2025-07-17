55% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s actions - poll

More than half of Americans do not approve of the activities of US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a survey by The Economist and YouGov.

It has been 177 days since Trump's presidency began. Currently, 41% of Americans approve of the president's performance, 55% disapprove, and another 4% are undecided.

Trump's approval rating dropped after he signed his first major law during his second term in office. The law left tax breaks in place, but at the expense of cutting social programmes and increasing the national debt. The poll shows that Americans oppose the law by 18 percentage points.

According to YouGov, the lowest level of support for the president is observed in traditionally Democratic states, while the highest is in Republican states. However, even in the states that supported Trump in the 2024 elections, discontent is growing. This creates risks for Republicans ahead of next year's midterm elections.

The survey says that Trump is mostly supported by whites and men, while young people, ethnic minorities and people with higher education mostly disapprove of him. Pensioners, who traditionally vote Republican, also show a reserved attitude towards the current president.

