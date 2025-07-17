Stefanishyna, not Umerov, may be appointed ambassador to US - Zhelezniak (updated)

Olha Stefanishyna, rather than Rustem Umerov, may become Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very likely that we will have a replacement for the US ambassador: not Umerov, but Stefanishyna will go. The reason is again the approval of the American side," he said.

Later, Zhelezniak added that Rustem Umerov would go to the NSDC. It is not yet known whether he will be appointed as secretary or deputy.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Defence Minister Rustem Umerov might be appointed as the new ambassador to the US instead of the current one, Oksana Markarova. This will entail a major reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier, "Suspilne" reported, citing sources, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers current Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to be the main and currently only candidate for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

