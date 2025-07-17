Poland summoned Russian diplomat over attack by "Shaheds" on Polish company’s enterprise in Vinnytsia - country’s Foreign Ministry

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy because of the Shahed UAV attack on the Barlinek Group plant in Vinnytsia. The company is engaged in civilian production and is part of the Polish business.

This is stated in a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

The conversation took place on July 16, the day after the attack, which hit a flooring company. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the attack was a violation of international law.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland informed a representative of the Russian Embassy that the attack on the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish business and is engaged exclusively in civilian production, is a violation of international law," the ministry said.

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Russian troops massively attacked Vinnytsia with attack drones. The massive enemy shelling resulted in several hits on civilian industrial infrastructure. According to recent reports, 8 people were wounded, two in serious condition.

Later, it became known that the attack damaged a plant of the Polish Barlinek group, resulting in injuries.

