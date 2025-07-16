2 546 8
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of July 16, Russian forces launched attack drones on Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Force.
Movement of strike drones
- The Poltava and Chernihiv regions face a threat from enemy attack UAVs.
Update on UAV movement
- Groups of enemy attack drones in Sumy region, heading west (towards Chernihiv region).
Update as of 10:26 p.m.
- Enemy attack UAVs from Belgorod region heading south to Kharkiv region.
- Enemy UAVs in southeastern Sumy region heading west.
