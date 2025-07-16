ENG
Attack of drones


Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 16, Russian forces launched attack drones on Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

  • The Poltava and Chernihiv regions face a threat from enemy attack UAVs.

Update on UAV movement

  • Groups of enemy attack drones in Sumy region, heading west (towards Chernihiv region).

Update as of 10:26 p.m.

  • Enemy attack UAVs from Belgorod region heading south to Kharkiv region.
  • Enemy UAVs in southeastern Sumy region heading west.

 

