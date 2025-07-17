EU has begun negotiations with partners on financing Ukraine in 2026-2027

The European Union is already negotiating with international partners on financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027.

This was stated by Deputy European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Martha Kos, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to her, this year's needs of Ukraine have been covered, but new support mechanisms are needed for the following years. We are talking about the need for about 80 billion euros a year to ensure the basic functions of the state.

Given that the EU will not be able to finance everything on its own, negotiations with Canada, Japan, the UK, and other partners are ongoing.

Kos also noted that the use of frozen Russian assets remains a political issue. "There are some member states that would like to use more money from Russia's frozen assets or all the money from the frozen assets. There are some countries that don't want that to happen. So it will really be a decision of the member states," she added.

