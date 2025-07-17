Russian strike on Dobropillia: death toll rises to 4

In Dobropillya, Donetsk region, the death toll from a Russian strike has risen to 4.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the military administration Vadym Filashkin.

He noted that the number of wounded remains unchanged - 27.

"Authorities and all responsible services are working at the site of the strike. The rubble is being cleared, and we hope that there will be no new victims, as the shopping center was already closed at the time of the strike," Filashkin added.

As of Thursday morning, July 17, rescuers have already dismantled 15 tons of building structures, Veronika Bakhal, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast State Emergency Service, told Hromadske Radio.

She noted that the rescuers plan to complete the search and rescue work on Thursday. However, they are forced to work in armor because of the constant threat of repeated attacks. In the event of such a threat, the rescuers stop working and take cover.

On the evening of July 16, the Russian-backed militants dropped a guided bomb on the center of Dobropillya in Donetsk Oblast. The attack hit the area of the Aurora store. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries. 30 damaged retail outlets, 6 high-rise buildings and 8 cars are known.

Read more on Censor.NET: One day in Donetsk region: at least 3 dead and 29 wounded. Photo report