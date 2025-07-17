Russia lodges protest with Japan over US joint drills, sees "signs of preparation for armed conflict"

The Russian Federation has lodged a protest with Japan over joint exercises with the United States taking place at bases near Russia’s borders. Moscow views these drills as "preparation for an armed conflict."

This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports Censor.NET.

The Russian ministry noted that the protest concerns the large-scale US Armed Forces exercises Resolute Force Pacific, held from July 9 to August 4, including at military training bases located in "close proximity to Russia’s Far Eastern borders."

As a result, on July 16, the Japanese Embassy in Moscow was handed a "firm protest."

Russia also claimed that the leadership of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces allegedly made "direct hints that the necessity of these measures is dictated by Russia’s increased efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities."

"The declared goal of the maneuvers is to enhance operational interoperability and increase the deterrence and response potential of Washington and Tokyo in conditions close to combat," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote.

"Russia considers such irresponsible activity, which has all the signs of preparation for armed conflict, unacceptable. It poses a potential threat to the security of the Russian Federation and will inevitably provoke adequate countermeasures," Moscow added.

Earlier, Japan reported on the Resolute Force Pacific exercises at the end of June on the website of the Air Component Command.

The purpose of the drills is to strengthen the bilateral response capabilities of Japan and the United States, as well as to improve tactical skills.