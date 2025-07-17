Trump is realist about Russia and seeks diplomacy to end war in Ukraine, - State Department

US President Donald Trump is optimistic about diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, but he is realistic about Russia.

This was stated on Wednesday in Washington by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports.

"Although he (President Trump - ed.) is a diplomat and always optimistic about diplomatic efforts, he is also a realist. And the world has seen what Iran has seen. And now, with these new actions of the president, Russia sees that he is a patient man, but not by his position and its implementation," she said.

The State Department reminded that the latest assessment of the White House on the situation around the war in Ukraine is that Trump is dissatisfied with the actions of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Putin showed his true attitude towards Trump with his cynical statements about Ukraine - Sky News

As a reminder, the day before, US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "very severe tariffs" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

According to the WSJ, after Russia shelled Ukraine once again late on 11 July, US President Donald Trump called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The US leader agreed with the proposal to help Kyiv.

At the same time, Trump still thinks and hopes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is committed to peace.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Trump realizes that Putin is lying to him