Putin showed his true attitude towards Trump with his cynical statements about Ukraine - Sky News

On 20 June, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin issued his most aggressive demands toward Ukraine in a long time. By doing so, he demonstrated his true attitude to the peacekeeping efforts of US President Donald Trump.

Thus, Putin said that he considers Russians and Ukrainians "one people" and that "all of Ukraine is ours."

As the newspaper notes, these cynical statements came as a surprise, as they stand in stark contrast to the Kremlin's recent rhetoric.

Since Donald Trump began pushing for a peace deal, Moscow has adopted a softer, more conciliatory tone in an apparent attempt to show Washington that it is interested in resolving the war against Ukraine.

But in recent statements by the Kremlin leader, there have been no signs of such rhetoric - quite the opposite. For the first time in months, Putin even threatened a nuclear strike against Ukraine.

"It looked like a clear message from Vladimir Putin that, despite the peace talks, Russia has no intention of backing down either on the battlefield or at the negotiating table. I think it shows that Moscow is not too worried about upsetting Donald Trump," said Ivor Bennett, author of the article.

He adds that the American leader has apparently given up trying to mediate in the war, but still seeks to establish warmer relations with Moscow.

Therefore, Putin's comments show how confident he is that everything is going according to his plan, Sky News summarizes.

The day before, Putin said that "wherever a Russian soldier steps is Russian territory." He also reiterated the propaganda thesis that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people," trying to justify the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin dictator also demands that Ukraine recognize its neutrality and the results of the "referendums" held in the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.