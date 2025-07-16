Trump again thinks Putin wants peace

US leader Donald Trump still thinks and hopes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is committed to peace.

The head of the White House told journalists at Andrews Airport, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"He wants peace, and I think he does, I hope he does. We'll find out soon, and it should happen within 50 days," Trump said when asked what Putin tells him during phone calls.

At the same time, the US president said he had not spoken to the Kremlin leader after he announced on Monday that sanctions against Russia could be imposed if it does not end the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin is not afraid of Trump’s threats and plans to continue war - Reuters

Earlier, Trump said he was not on the side of Ukraine or Russia, and Zelenskyy should not attack Moscow. He also noted that he had no plans to provide Ukraine with JASSM air-launched cruise missiles.

Earlier, Military Watch Magazine reported that Trump was considering supplying Ukraine with JASSM air-launched cruise missiles. F-16 fighters could be equipped with them.