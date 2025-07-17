ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9742 visitors online
News Attack of drones
1 554 0

Russian drones attack Ukraine – Air Forces

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 17, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Forces, cited by Censor.NET.

Movement of strike UAVs:

  • A drone in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region was heading northwest toward Pavlohrad.

  • A drone near Kramatorsk in Donetsk region was moving north.

Read more: Poland summoned Russian diplomat over attack by "Shaheds" on Polish company’s enterprise in Vinnytsia - country’s Foreign Ministry

Author: 

Air forces (1580) Shahed (798) war in Ukraine (3288)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 