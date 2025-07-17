1 554 0
Russian drones attack Ukraine – Air Forces
On the evening of July 17, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Forces, cited by Censor.NET.
Movement of strike UAVs:
-
A drone in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region was heading northwest toward Pavlohrad.
- A drone near Kramatorsk in Donetsk region was moving north.
