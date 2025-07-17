Russian drones attack Ukraine – Air Forces

On the evening of July 17, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Forces, cited by Censor.NET.

Movement of strike UAVs:

A drone in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region was heading northwest toward Pavlohrad.

A drone near Kramatorsk in Donetsk region was moving north.

