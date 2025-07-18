18th package of EU sanctions against Russia may be adopted on morning of July 18

An extraordinary meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives is scheduled for the morning of July 18. It may approve the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Eeuropean Pravda, citing EU diplomats.

"As Malta and Slovakia withdraw their objections, the 18th package of sanctions may be approved tomorrow morning, for which an extraordinary Coreper is being convened," one of the diplomats said.

He clarified that the meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives will begin on July 18 at 8 am.

This makes it possible for the final approval of the new package of anti-Russian sanctions to take place during the EU Council meeting on general issues, which starts at 9:30 am Brussels time.

As a reminder, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has ordered to lift the blocking of the 18th package of sanctions.

