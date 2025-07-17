Russia to face high tariffs and secondary sanctions if no peace deal with Ukraine in 50 days – White House

Russia will face harsh sanctions if it fails to comply with US President Donald Trump’s demands to ceasefire in the war against Ukraine within 50 days.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, reports Censor.NET.

"As the president [Trump] clearly stated, if within 50 days no ceasefire or peace agreement is reached regarding Ukraine, or if Russia refuses to lawfully agree to a ceasefire, it will face very high tariffs as well as secondary sanctions," she emphasized.

Leavitt said that countries purchasing Russian oil will also be subject to sanctions. According to Trump’s administration, this will cause serious damage to the Russian economy.

Read more: Russia lodges protest with Japan over US joint drills, sees "signs of preparation for armed conflict"

The White House spokeswoman once again reminded that Trump is committed to diplomacy in resolving the war.

"The president wants this war to end through diplomatic efforts. He insists on it. His administration has spent many hours and a lot of time trying to bring this war to an end. He wants to stop the killings and save lives," she added.

Read more: Russia uses small boats to defend bases in Black Sea - Navy

Recall that recently US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "very harsh tariffs" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

According to the WSJ, after Russia once again shelled Ukraine late on July 11, US President Donald Trump called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The US leader agreed to the proposal to assist Kyiv.

At the same time, Trump still thinks and hopes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is inclined toward peace.