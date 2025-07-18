Price ceiling for Russian oil in new EU sanctions package will be $47.6,- Tsakhkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tähkna has indicated what the price ceiling for Russian oil will be in the new EU sanctions package

According to Censor.NET, Tsakhkna wrote about this in X.

"Today, the EU adopted the 18th package of sanctions to increase pressure on Russia: the upper limit of the oil price was reduced to $47.6, additional banks and more than 100 ships were sanctioned, and the Nord Stream gas pipeline was restricted," the post reads.

The figure indicated by the Minister indicates the approval of a dynamic oil price ceiling, which should be 15% lower than the market price.

On July 18, the European Union approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Kaja Kallas called it one of the strongest.

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia includes more than a hundred ships of the "shadow fleet," a reduction in the price ceiling for Russian oil, and measures against banks and companies outside Russia that are involved in supporting its military machine.

Read more: EU agrees 18th package of sanctions against Russia, it is one of strongest to date - Kallas