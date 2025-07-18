Kellogg was shown Western-made components in Russian weapons, - DIU of MoD. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine briefed US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg on Western-made components in Russian weapons.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Kellogg got acquainted with Western-made electronic components that Ukrainian military intelligence officers had seized from destroyed or captured Russian weapons.

Kellogg was shown the Western elements of the Iranian-Russian "Shahed" and Russian "Gerbera" kamikaze drones, which Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.

Read more: Sybiha on Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv: "air shield" over Ukraine, weapons and forcing Russia to peace were discussed

"Also among the identified components is microelectronics critical for the manufacture of high-precision weapons, which the Russian defence industry received through "grey schemes" to circumvent international sanctions," the report said.

The DIU soldier of MoD, Shyfr, believes that the international community should strengthen control over compliance with the sanctions imposed on Russia.

This also applies to manufacturers, who should be more responsible for controlling their products on international markets, he added.

Read more: Kellogg highly praised Ukrainian UAV technologies









