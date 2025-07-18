Security, freedom and future of Europe are closely linked to fate of Ukraine - Macron

Commenting on the conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place today, President Emmanuel Macron assured that France would remain with Ukraine.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"As never before, it is necessary to recall that the security, freedom and future of Europe are closely linked to the fate of Ukraine. That is why we, together with our partners, continue to support the Ukrainian people," the French leader emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine and U.S. discuss "mega deal" on arms trade – Zelenskyy

According to Macron, this determination was reaffirmed last Thursday at the summit of the Coalition of the Willing.

"Together, we are stepping up pressure on Russia to ensure an unconditional ceasefire and the start of negotiations for a lasting and durable peace.

In this regard, I welcome the adoption this morning by the European Union of a new package of unprecedented sanctions against Russia. Russian attacks must stop immediately. In times of trial and in times of hope, France is and will remain by Ukraine's side," he added.

As a reminder, on July 18, President Zelenskyy said that he had an hour-long conversation with French President Macron.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces diplomatic corps reshuffle on July 21