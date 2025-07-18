Kallas on EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia: Europe will not back down from supporting Ukraine

The European Union will continue to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia until the Kremlin ends its aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The EU has just approved one of its most powerful sanctions packages against Russia to date. Each sanction weakens Russia’s ability to wage war," she emphasized. According to Kallas, Europe will not back down from supporting Ukraine.

The EU External Action Service clarified that the new package includes lowering the price cap on Russian oil, sanctions against over 100 vessels of the shadow fleet, a ban on operations involving the Nord Stream pipelines, restrictions targeting a Russian oil refinery in India, two Chinese banks, and ship registry flags.

It also introduces a complete ban on transactions through the SWIFT system and strict export controls on dual-use goods.

Read more: New sanctions against Russia aim to reduce its military potential – Merz